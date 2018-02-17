Loved ones hold vigil on birthday of teen gunned down in August

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In August of 2017, a young man set to go to Missouri State University was killed outside a barbershop on Troost Avenue.

Now, his family is remembering him on what would have been his 19th birthday, as they still wait for answers.

They held a birthday party with balloons he will never see and a cake he will never eat on the first birthday he will never have.

Roosevelt Cooper's family says it's important to celebrate his life even though he's not there with him.

"I love him. I wish he was here still," said his mother Galanda Cooper. "One day he was there getting his haircut, and the next thing you know he was gone, so we really don't know."

Back on that day in August, Cooper was just a day away from heading to Missouri State University on an academic scholarship. At about 2:45 p.m., police were called out and found the young man dead inside a car. Police believe the suspects and victim exchanged gunfire. They say they found a weapon at the scene.

Police are still looking for the two suspects. They believe one was hurt.

His mentor, Mark Allen, says whoever killed Cooper took a lot from this world.

"Do you understand what you've taken from this world? Do you understand the ripple effect of how many people have been impacted?" Allen said.

"I'm very proud, and I`m still very proud that I had the type of child that I had," Cooper said.

Dozens of friends, family members, and loved ones, came together to send their "Rose" a message in heaven with balloons.

The group released the blue and white star balloons and wished him a happy birthday.

This case is still unsolved, and the family is asking for any help bringing Cooper's shooter to justice.