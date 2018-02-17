Smoke and flame seen for miles as crews battle mulch fire at Missouri Organic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Smoke and flames could be seen for miles in the Kansas City area on Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were called to 7700 East Highway 40 on reports of a fire at Missouri Organic Recycling.

“We saw the flames, it looked pretty bad so we just started heading towards it and it’s about 5 miles from our house,” said Pam Davis, who stopped by to see what happened.

Missouri Organic is a business that makes compost, mulch and other items from recycled waste. Mariah DeWitt stopped by with her dad to see what was going on.

“All the smoke in the sky and how it’s going back and all the different ladders from the fire trucks,” said DeWitt as she described the scene.

Firefighters from multiple departments spent more than 6 hours working to put out the blaze. High winds didn’t help their efforts.

“It’s a lot worse than we thought it was; it seems like it’s getting a little worse instead of better,” said Davis.

As the flames spread several small portable buildings and an array of solar panels appeared to be in jeopardy. Traffic picked up along Highway 40 as people drove by to look.

“It’s chaotic, there’s a lot of traffic as you can see, a lot of people wondering where all the smoke is coming from. Just crazy, everybody is trying to figure out what exactly it is that’s on fire,” said David.

Missouri Organic would usually re-open on Monday but this large fire will likely impact their schedule. We’ve reached out to Kansas City fire officials as well as the Missouri Organic management team and are still waiting to hear back from both groups.