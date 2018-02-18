One killed, 7 injured at KCK shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police are trying to determine who shot 8 people during a disturbance at a KCK building. A man in his twenties later died.

The shooting happened near 16th and Minnesota just after 11:30pm on Saturday evening. The other victims were taken to the hospital, and all should recover.

No arrests have been made in the case, and none of the victims have been identified. Chief Terry Zeigler of the KCK Police Department says he believes the shooting was gang related.

If you can help investigators in this case, call the Greater Kansas City CrimeStoppers at 816-474-TIPS or send your tip here.