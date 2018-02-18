Police identify victim in deadly shooting on Poe Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the victim in a homicide that occurred Friday night.

Ronnie Engle, 20, was found shot at a residence near 54th and Poe Street.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 10 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers were notified of a victim down at a residence. Engle was found suffering a gunshot wound. He was declared deceased at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.