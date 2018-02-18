Survivor speaks out after 8 people shot at underground party in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — “We started seeing people running everywhere, at the gas station around the house. They were jumping the fences.”

One person is dead and seven others injured after a shooting at a Kansas City, Kan. business late Saturday.

It happened inside the Horseless Carriage near 16th and Minnesota just before midnight. That business is listed as a used car dealership but last night there was a rave there.

FOX 4’s Zac Summers spoke to one of those shooting victims. Chante Harris told FOX4 her daughter, Darenna, was shot five times in the hip area. She’s an 18-year-old who not only has survived cancer but is an amputee.

“I was at a party and a bunch of gang-related members just came in shooting,” Darenna said.

Recovering inside her hospital room at St. Luke’s, Darenna (who did not want to be fully identified) shared this video message with FOX4.

"I was shot five times - three times in my left leg, twice in my right."

She attended what was being promoted as a rave inside a used car dealership called the Horseless Carriage in KCK. She there to see KC rapper Lyndale.

"To my understanding this local rapper has enemies."

Darenna's mom, Chante Harris said she panicked when she heard her daughter was one of eight people shot following what police would only call a disturbance inside the business.

Darenna said she had to crawl her way to a door. People were stampeding and falling over each other.

What led to the shooting is still being investigated, but Darenna told her mom it may have stemmed from the popping of a balloon.

"The balloon popped and then the next thing they heard was gunfire."

A man in his 20s was killed; seven others are expected to survive, including Darenna.

"She's talking to us. She's smiling; she's happy to be here," Chante said.

Chante said her daughter is not a bad child, and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"She works and she's not in the streets starting trouble," she said.

She challenged Wyandotte County to offer more opportunities for young people looking for things to do on the weekends.

"When I was coming up you had the skating rink, Indian Springs and the Fun Factory. They don't have that now."

Chante expects her daughter to be released by Friday. It's still unclear if she will need additional surgery or if have her prosthetic leg replaced.

FOX 4 also spoke to neighbors who said they're afraid they're losing their neighborhood.

Police said the seven people injured are expected to survive, but neighbors near 16th and Minnesota said this isn't the first time Horseless Carriage has hosted a party that's gotten out of control

"They started screaming, 'help! Oh my God!' They were screaming and running everywhere like in the gas station, around the houses," Valeria Adame said.

Adame recalled the chaos that erupted moments after shots rang out.

"They were picking up bodies. We knew something bad happened."

She was at home with her kids. She didn't hear the shots but knew something wasn't right. Inside the used car dealership, we're told hundreds of young people were at an event that was promoted online as a Valentine's Day rave.

Police said a disturbance broke out and that's when shots were fired.

"It seems like it's more common now than it used to be." Rocio Zambrano said.

Rocio Zambrano also lives near the business, she and her kids weren't home at the time of the shooting.

"When we came home, the whole street was blocked."

But she says the Horseless Carriage is known for throwing underground parties.

"Almost every weekend, they have parties there."

Now that one of those parties have turned deadly, both moms say they fear for their families safety and the neighborhood if they continue.

Police have not identified the man who was killed, other than to say he's in his 20s. They have not released any suspect information.