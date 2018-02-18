Syed Jamal’s family sees him for first time since he was detained

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Syed Jamal, the Park University professor at the center of an immigration battle, met with family members Sunday inside the Platte County jail, but only through two locked doors.

This is as close as Syed Jamal’s family could get to the Kansas chemist and researcher.

Jamal is being held at the Platte County jail after immigration and customs enforcement picked him up for overstaying his visa.

Jamal was in Hawaii in the process of being deported to his native Bangladesh when the Board of Immigration Appeals issued a second stay of deportation Monday; he was then transported back to KC.

Jamal’s family thought they were going to be able to hug their father today, but they were unaware of a rule inside the jail that requires visitors to arrive 30 minutes prior to a scheduled meeting.

In the meantime, Kansas Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins filed a bill to make Jamal and his wife permanent residents of the U.S.

That would take a while to gain approval.