Carjacking suspect in custody after leading police on chase throughout Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have taken a carjacking suspect into custody after he led officers on a chase Monday night in Kansas City.

Kansas City police dispatch confirmed the suspect was taken into custody after hitting another vehicle near 55th Street and Prospect.

An ambulance was called to the scene for the occupant of the bystander vehicle, but officials could not yet confirm the extent of the person’s injuries.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will update as more information is available.