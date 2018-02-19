Fergie blasted for ‘awful’ rendition of national anthem

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Fergie delivered a sultry performance of the National Anthem at the star-studded NBA All-Star Game, taking many by surprise.

The Black Eye Peas singer delivered a jazz-inspired rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the 67th edition of the NBA All-Star Game at L.A.’s Staples Center Sunday night.

Cameras captured celebrities and players smiling or chuckling – instead of enjoying the country’s anthem.

The rendition took Fergie more than two-minutes to sing.

Charles Barkley joked that he “needed a cigarette” after Fergie’s performance, while Shaquille O’Neal called her rendition “different” and “sexy.”

Here’s a look at some of the social media reaction:

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem… pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

Fergie, release this now! I’m bopping. Get the last laugh. And, make it make sense.. pic.twitter.com/OAlAcbeVPy — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) February 19, 2018

Just watching all the players’ reactions to Fergie has me dying 💀 pic.twitter.com/1887xdKW2M — Athlete Tweets™ (@AthleteTweetsO) February 19, 2018