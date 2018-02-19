General Motors invests $265 million into KCK plant to build new luxury Cadillac SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- General Motors announced Monday that it will invest $265 million into its KCK facility.

The investment will retain about 500 jobs at the Fairfax Assembly and Stamping Plant to support production of a new Cadillac XT4 crossover SUV.

"The Fairfax team earned this investment because of their commitment to built-in quality and their focus on the customer,” Gerald Johnson with GM said in a statement. “We are excited to help bring the first-ever Cadillac XT4 to market.”

“GM’s commitment to producing vehicles in Kansas for more than 30 years continues to grow our economy and shows that we’re one of the best states to do business," Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer said in the statement. "Today’s investment of $265 million into the GM Fairfax plant in Kansas City furthers that commitment. This investment supports jobs and shows that our state’s skilled work force is strong. We are pleased with this announcement and that GM continues to invest in the great state of Kansas.”

The investment will not create new jobs at the KCK plant nor does it make up for the layoffs last year when GM cut its third shift of workers at the plant. However, the investment could be beneficial for the metro's economy.

GM said the Fairfax plant employs nearly 2,235 people and also manufactures the Chevrolet Malibu. The Cadillac XT4 will be revealed March 27 at an auto show in New York City and at the KCK plant.

The announcement comes just weeks after two major companies announced future closures of metro manufacturing plants, which would leave hundreds without jobs.

Procter and Gamble said Feb. 7 that it will close the doors of its KCK plant and move operations to West Virginia by late 2020. On Jan. 30, Harley-Davidson also announced it will close its Kansas City plant and move all operations to York, Pennsylvania, by July 2019.