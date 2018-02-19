× Joe’s Weather Blog: There goes the warmth…here comes the ice? (MON-2/19)

Well I was all fired up last night about all the weather changes that were going to happen over the next several days…don’t get me wrong…I find forecasting ice a pain in the … you know what. I really have no use for it whatsoever. Either give me snow or rain…but I hate ice. Floods too for that matter…too much rain at once. The temperature drop is happening from the NW to the SE this morning…so we’ll all be in the 30s this afternoon. The ice situation for Tuesday AM is still there…and I’m still concerned about the potential for a glazing+ to 1/5″ ice totals in the KC Metro.

Forecast:

Today: Falling temperatures from the 60s to the 30s as the day goes along. It will happen fast and furious over the course of a couple hours as the morning moves along. Some mist/drizzle/light showers are possible at any time…but the amounts of rain will be light

Tonight: Clouds with some mist/drizzle possible but not a lot. Temperatures hold sort of steady in the 30-35° range.

Tuesday: There may be a retreat of the warm air northwards into the far SE side of the Metro…but I think MOST>ALL of the KC metro stays in the cold air. Temperatures at daybreak near 32° but may drop a few degrees as the freezing rain commences. The time-frame to watch is roughly from 7AM-2PM or so…glazing to 1/4″ ice accumulations are still possible. The worst effects may be from roughly the I-35 corridor and north and westwards. There may be road issues with this scenario. Again IF the temperature ends up under 30° the ice may be more of an issue…

Wednesday: Cold and pretty gray with another chance of freezing rain>sleet overnight into Thursday morning. Highs near 30°

Discussion:

Well it’s not a forecast for the tender-hearted meteorologists out there. I’ve been talking/writing about the potential for an ice forecast for Tuesday since last Thursday…not an ice storm per say…not like what happened 15 years ago that is still more or less the ice storm benchmark locally…but I still think this the cold, dense air that’s moving in will hang in the Metro through the event. In other words I’m not buying this retreat northwards of warmer air through the entire KC Metro area that some models are still showing.

Shallow cold air masses are typically not handled well by many models…but what I’m actually seeing today is a cold air mass that is more “enthusiastic” in getting through the region…faster and deeper than what the models thought a few days ago…

So on that note…here is the 8AM surface map…

So the mid 60s now will be replaced by the 40° temperatures at lunch…then the 30s as the afternoon moves along. With this transition…IF in the spring with more heat and instability…we’d have a line of storms coming through…but we’re not there yet although we may see an uptick in the showers as the morning evolves…here is radar.

That thin line is the current position of the front…

That cold air means business…and what I think happens today is that cold air penetrates through the KC Metro area and gets down to the Lakes region into SE KS…sort of like what the HRRR model thinks at 12AM Tuesday…it will then stall out there.

While this happens…much warmer and moist air above the surface will start to “override” the front. Check out the forecast temperatures at around 5,000 feet…with screaming SSW winds at that level overriding the colder surface air. In KC on the ground the temperature may be near 32-35°…aloft at 5,000 feet…the following map is in °C…11°C=about 52°F

Also at that level….around 5,000 feet or so…there will be strong and increasing winds from the S/SSW…

Close to 45-55 MPH developing into Tuesday morning…that’s “warm” moist air being “lifted over the colder shallow air near the surface. This should eventually towards and after daybreak lead to an expansion of rain near the I-35 corridor.

That is the concern…because at daybreak…temperatures will be close to freezing from the KC Metro north and westwards.

Notice though the tremendous demarcation of temperatures…the map above is for 7AM Tuesday. Note that the 32° line is roughly along the I-35 corridor…temperatures range from near 60° in Warrensburg to near 30° at KCI.

We have about 3-6 hours of freezing rain/drizzle possible…this may create a light glaze to 1/5″ (on the high side) or so of ice accumulation in the KC Metro area.

Then as the morning moves long…it should drop another few degrees. Here is the forecast map for Noon Tuesday.

So as we get the freezing rain…the temperatures drop a few degrees…which IF true…and IF we drop to 29° or less…we would have even more ice out there…till early in the afternoon. As that happens though the best precipitation should be moving away and towards the east and SE of KC…so the window seems short to have a ton of problems…but it’s still an uncomfortable forecast because a few degrees either way…plus a bit more rain equals more substantive problems.

One issue about getting a lot of precip from this locally…is no real strong identifiable wave coming up from the SW. There are pieces which could help the precip get going…bit nothing too strong to really set things off here. The best dynamics aloft are south of the KC area towards and north of I-44

Basically…be prepared with a sturdy ice scraper and be ready for some road issues. The pavement may hold on to some “warmth” for awhile tonight and tomorrow AM…we’ll just have to track how the pavement temperatures are doing…but bridges and overpasses could have issues through lunch. Road treatments may not be as effective because they may get washed off…

Here are the current Winter Weather Advisories…don’t be shocked if these are issued farther south into the KC area later today…the counties in blue are under the Winter Weather Advisory

The next system which is possible late Wednesday night into Thursday again looks like a ice or sleet combo. It will be above freezing aloft I think…so that would preclude snowflakes.

Finally…I wanted to show you a couple of maps…sowing the “greening” that is taking place in the US as we start to edge closer to spring. You may think to yourself…wait…it’s still February…but remember last February at this time, it was warm! we were tying or breaking record highs left and right. The result of all that warmth was this early green-up.

Spring “greenup” had started across the I-44 corridor and even north of there by the 3rd week of February

Now look at the following map…showing how things are actually delayed south of KC from usual…

Instead of being some 10-20 days ahead of schedule…now areas south of the region are running about 5-10 days BEHIND average. It appears that the green-up this spring will be closer to average for our region in the end…maybe a bit behind average.

Finally another pretty sunrise from yesterday morning shot by ‎Jennifer Wilson‎ in Odessa, MO

Joe