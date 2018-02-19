FOX4 Forecast: Watching Tuesday for ice and rumbles of thunder!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a strong cold front moving into the region this morning. We'll start in the 60s and drop into the 40s by lunch into the early afternoon. This cold air will set the stage for freezing rain tomorrow for some...and rumbles of thunder for others. Quiet the conundrum for the region. Watch here to see where we'll see what:

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month