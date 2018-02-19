Retired firefighter working at local charter school awarded $400 for always putting community first

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Students at Brookside Charter School cheered loudly, and the school's drum line played as FOX4 helped surprise someone with the Pay-It-Forward Award.

Emily Twyman tells FOX4 that Mr. Fields, who works with the school's Extended Care Program, hands out grocery cards and beds to families in need. He is also a retired firefighter who says his role is not just a job.

"My life is here," Mr. Fields said. "I just want to help them out as much as I can. I am with them every day."

Twyman helped FOX 4 present Mr. Fields with the award. She gave him a hug as she counted out $400.

