× Royals agree to 2018 contracts with 16 players as spring training with full squad kicks off in Surprise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have agreed to terms on 2018 contracts with 16 players, the club announced Monday.

Pitchers Heath Fillmyer, Brian Flynn, Sam Gaviglio, Jesse Hahn, Tim Hill, Jakob Junis, Brad Keller, Andres Machado, Kevin McCarthy, Burch Smith, Eric Stout and Kyle Zimmer; catcher Meibrys Viloria and infielders Samir Dueñez, Hunter Dozier and Whit Merrifield all worked out contract details with the Royals and signed on the dotted line.

The terms of those contracts were not released.

Eleven players — pitchers Miguel Almonte, Trevor Oaks and Eric Skoglund; catcher Cam Gallagher; infielders Cheslor Cuthbert, Raul Mondesi and Ramon Torres and outfielders Jorge Bonifacio, Billy Burns, Paulo Orlando and Bubba Starling — remain unsigned so far for the upcoming season.

The Royals first Cactus League game is Feb. 24 versus the Dodgers at Surprise Stadium. Find the Royals’ whole spring training schedule here.