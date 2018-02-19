Thieves make off with two cars and more from Waldo auto shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A trip to the office that was supposed to take five minutes turned into five hours.

It was a trail of oil that made Tim London park and go back inside his Waldo auto shop, London Motorworks. That's when he noticed the back door bashed in and much of what he uses to make a living gone.

“Came in and stole everything they could grab,” London said.

The shop is closed on Sundays, and London said he had to stop in for a few minutes to get a tool to lend to a friend.

What caught his eye made his stomach sink.

“Noticed a lot of my stuff out of place,” London said. “I was freaking out. I didn't know what to do.”

Someone bashed in the back door to London Motorworks on Saturday and stole tires, tools, keys to six cars, and two cars, one of which belonged to Lisa Robinson.

“I was actually bowling, and I got a text,” Robinson says, “It just said, 'I'm so sorry but your car has been stolen, we were robbed.'”

London says everyone has been very nice and understanding, and police and insurance are involved.

One of the cars stolen was recovered already, thanks to social media.

“A buddy of mine sent me a message that said he had seen this bright yellow Mini Cooper, I mean they stand out, and it was parked down the street at 79th and Oak,” adds London, “It left a trail of oil from here all the way to the car.”

London says two different witnesses saw kids walking away from it.

But Robinson’s Volvo is still missing.

“I’m kind of upset because I have a lot of stuff in there, I have a lot of stuff in the trunk, you know, golf shoes, bowling shoes, sunglasses...all kinds of stuff, which I`m sure will all be gone, too,” says Robinson, “I don`t think these people have any regard for anyone but themselves, and it`s just sad.”

“It`s super frustrating, that`s for sure, we work really hard for what we do here, and somebody got away with a lot of our tools,” London says.

London has amped up security -- installed an alarm and cameras.

He and Robinson ask anyone with information about their stolen items to call police or the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477 (TIPS).