KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- "Get Out" is back in theaters Monday.

The AMC in Leawood and an AMC in the Northland are showing the thriller for free.

It's part of a nationwide promotion to celebrate the movie's success one year later.

"Get Out" made more than $250 million worldwide.

You can see the movie for free Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Watch the movie's trailer below: