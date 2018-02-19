Waldo residents suspect package thief caught on camera uses dog to fool homeowners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, MO -- Some people living in KC's Waldo neighborhood believe a man is using his dog as a ploy to steal from unsuspecting homeowners.

One neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, posted surveillance video of the suspected porch pirate online.

The Feb. 15 video shows a man walking with his dog along busy Ward Parkway when he notices a package. He then backtracks up the neighbor’s yard, grabs the package and scurries off as if nothing happened.

“I didn’t think anything of it until I saw the video online,” said Dan Radke, a neighbor who saw a similar situation during the same week.

Radke said he was sitting in the doorway of his home when he saw a man and his dog walking up his neighbor’s driveway.

“We made eye contact,” Radke said. “He just kind of ignored me. I ignored him, and he continued walking between our houses."

Radke assumed the man was a friend of the neighbor’s and, although he thought the exchange was odd, he didn’t think there might be a problem until he saw the video. He said the dog caught his eye.

“I don’t know if I would’ve recognized him, but with that big dog next to him, I thought, ‘OK, that’s probably him,’” Radke said.

He now thinks the man may have been scoping out his and his neighbors’ homes.

“He was probably checking out our backyards for stuff he can steal or seeing how easy it would be to break into one of our homes," he said.

Although it’s still unclear if the two separate incidents were simply coincidental or actually an act, Radke said if it was the latter, it worked on him.

“I just saw a dude walking his dog,” Radke said. “I didn’t think anything of it. It kind of works as camouflage of some sort.”

The homeowner whose package was stolen said the thief got off with a battery backup power supply that cost him about $150.

If you recognize the person in the video, call the Kansas City Police Department and reference case no. 18-011402.