Weekend concert to honor musical Missouri women’s suffragettes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYVILLE, Mo. -- Many don’t realize it, but Missouri has its own version of Susan B. Anthony -- a northwest Missouri woman who fought to give women the right to vote using music.

This upcoming weekend, a musical concert at Kansas City’s World War I Museum will celebrate Alma Nash, a woman who led an all-female band in a suffrage march in Washington, D.C. in 1913.

“Most of the women on this trip were teenagers to early twenties,” said Elyssa Ford, a history professor at Northwest Missouri State University. “Most of them were not married, so this is pretty extraordinary.”

But the Missouri Ladies Military Band refused to miss out on the women’s suffrage march in the nation’s capital -- even though these concert musicians didn’t know how to play music while marching.

“So they scheduled a stop so they could actually practice marching outside one time before they got to the parade,” Ford said.

The leader of the band was Alma Nash of Maryville.

“The more I did research about her, the more I felt a connection with her,” said Heather Soat, who designed an exhibit on the Missouri band at the Nodaway County Historical Society. “Just thinking, ‘Wow! She’s right here in our backyard, and we don’t even know it’.”

On Feb. 25, the Mid America Freedom Band will perform two shows at World War I Museum as part of a "Votes for Women!" program.

The concert is free, but reservations are required. The first show is sold out, but organizers have added an encore performance. To make a reservation, click here.