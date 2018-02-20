× 37-year-old Olathe woman accused of trying to hurt 3 kids

OLATHE, Kan. — Three children and an adult in Olathe were taken to the hospital Monday night because police suspected they had ingested some substance harmful to them.

Police were called to the 1700 block of North Lennox Street at about 7:05 p.m., and found a woman and three juveniles inside the home. They needed medical attention. The woman talked to officers, leading them to believe she and the kids had ingested something that dangerous.

They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police arrested a 37-year-old woman and were expected to file charges against her.

Johnson County district attorney Steve Howe said the case is being reviewed ‘for a charging decision.’

