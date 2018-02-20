× After more than 50 years, Plaza III restaurant at KC’s Country Club Plaza set to close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A longtime Country Club Plaza restaurant will serve its last meals soon. Plaza III closes next month.

A manager at Plaza III confirmed to FOX 4 the restaurant will close March 10. The steakhouse has been open for more than 50 years.

FOX 4 reached out to Haddad Restaurant Group, the corporate owner of Plaza III, but have not yet heard back.

On Tuesday, Meredith Keeler, general manager of the Country Club Plaza, issued the following statement:

“Kansas Citians and visitors alike cherished Plaza III for many years. The restaurant provided decades of first-class food, drink and service to its patrons. We thank the owners and wish them all the best in the future.”