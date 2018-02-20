Liberty, Mo., firefighters find body inside apartment unit after battling fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Liberty firefighters found a body inside of a burning apartment building Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the unit near Corbin and Gallatin, just a few minutes from William Jewell College, around 6 a.m.

Within 15 minutes of arriving on the scene, crews had the fire under control and the other apartment units evacuated.

Chief Mike Snider with the Liberty Fire Department said they found the body in the apartment where they believe the fire started.

The fire chief on the scene said they are not sure at this time of the person's identity.

The unit is a basement apartment. It is one of six units in the building.

The area around the building is blocked off while crews conduct their investigation.