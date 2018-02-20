City, state road crews work hard to keep roads safe during metro ice storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- It was a snow day for many across the metro, but it was one of the busiest days for city workers whose number one job is clearing the roads.

“Making sure everybody can get anywhere they need to, outside of their residential area,” said Kyle Fleeman, who spent Tuesday treating and clearing roads in Overland Park.

It’s the people behind the scenes -- and the wheel -- who are working around the clock to ensure the roads are clear for your commute.

“This morning we went out and treated all of our priority streets, which is our main thoroughfares, and the secondary collective streets that come out of the residential areas, so we’ve hit all of those once, and we’re getting ready to move into the residential streets now,” Fleeman said.

He said crews have been treating the roads since 8 a.m.

“Everything we have is on a tablet now, so it’s all digital mapping and everything, so it marks us where we’ve been, and when we go into our partner areas to help out, it lets us know where we’re at,” Fleeman said.

The technology helps crews keep track of their trucks and makes the entire process more efficient, he said.

While city employees were treating the main roads, people who had a snow day were clearing driveways and sidewalks.

“We just got class canceled at Cleveland Chiropractic College, so we all raced home, and I’m the first one home, so I’m here doing it,” said Josiah Lindstadt, a metro resident.

He and his roommates said they'll be using their free afternoon wisely.

“We actually have a couple tests tomorrow, so we’ll probably be inside studying most of the day, hunker down, but that’s about it,” Lindstadt said.

As city crews continue to clear roads, they're asking for your help: Give plow and salt trucks plenty of room and be safe.

“I just drove home, and in just a 10-minute drive I saw five cars on the side of the road,” Lindstadt says.

According to Overland Park police — there were 27 weather related accidents in the last 24 hours.