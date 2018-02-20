Eric Hosmer to honor Yordano Ventura by wearing No. 30 jersey with San Diego Padres

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Eric Hosmer takes the field with the San Diego Padres this spring, he’ll have a piece of Kansas City with him.

The four-time Gold Glove winner was introduced Tuesday morning in San Diego where he showed off his new jersey number.

The first baseman announced he’ll wear No. 30 — the same number that pitcher Yordano Ventura wore during his time with the Royals before he died.

“I’ll wear it with pride each and every day, and it’s something that myself and the core guys with Kansas City want to continue to make sure that Yordano’s legacy is lived out,” Hosmer said Tuesday.

In January 2017, Ventura died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. He was 25 years old. Last season, the Royals honored Ventura by wearing black patches with “Ace 30” written in white on their uniforms.

Hosmer previously wore No. 35 with the Royals, but the Padres retired that number in honor of pitcher Randy Jones who played in San Diego from 1973-80.

After seven seasons with the Kansas City Royals, Hosmer became a free agent last year. On Saturday, news broke that Hosmer had signed with the Padres.

On Monday night, Hosmer and the Padres finalized their $144 million, eight-year contract after Hosmer passed his physical. The contract is the largest in Padres history.

