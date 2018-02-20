Governor’s signing of Severe Weather Awareness Proclamation canceled to due to severe weather

TOPEKA, Kan. — Well, that’s one way to get your point across.

Kan. Governor Jeff Colyer was scheduled on Tuesday to sign a proclamation to designate the week of March 5-9 as “Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kansas.”

That signing was supposed to happen at the Governor’s Ceremonial Office in the Kansas Statehouse, but was canceled due to — you guessed it — severe weather.

Much of the Topeka area was under an ice storm warning. The governor’s office has not yet rescheduled the ceremony.

The governor’s office released a statement saying the proclamation “highlights the need for awareness of approaching severe weather and the value of emergency preparedness.”