× Jimmy Buffett is coming to Sprint Center this May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re in need of a tropical escape from this winter weather, but can work a beach vacation into your schedule, there’s good news.

Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band are coming to Kansas City.

The tropical crew will take over Sprint Center Saturday, May 19.

The stop is part of their “The Son of a Son of a Sailor” tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. at SprintCenter.com, Price Chopper Box Office at Sprint Center or by phone at 888.929.7849.