The crash happened late Monday on U.S. Highway 24 east of Wamego.

The patrol says a pickup truck and another vehicle collided when both drivers lost control on a bridge.

A woman in the vehicle, 38-year-old Sarah Salinas of St. Marys, died at the scene. Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker said Tuesday that Salinas was a 911 dispatcher for the department for the past 10 years.

The man and woman in the pickup were taken to a Topeka hospital for treatment.