FOX4 Forecast: Ice Storm Warning

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect until 6pm this evening including the metro area. Freezing rain along with lightning is moving in from south central Kansas towards the metro just in time for the morning commute. Untreated surfaces and roadways will become icy. Please pad extra time in your morning routine and commute. Join us for Fox 4 News for the latest weather information.

