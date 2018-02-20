O.P. officials release video in deadly officer-involved shooting that killed teen last month

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Tuesday that the officer who shot and killed an Overland Park teen will not face charges.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe and Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez hosted a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to release the findings of the Officer-Involved Shooting Team’s investigation into the shooting that occurred Jan. 20, 2018.

John Albers, 17, died as a result of that shooting. An official investigation determined the shooting was justified.

Overland Park police released the video Tuesday, which shows a van driven by Albers driving toward police who then fatally shot him.

Police said one officer fired 2 initial shots, then fired 11 more shots.

According to 911 dispatch audio, Albers was chatting with a friend on Facetime, saying he’d been taking pills and drinking. He said he was done with life and threatened to hurt himself.

“Please give us more resources to deal with mental health crisis in the country,” said Steve Howe, Johnson County D.A. “Unfortunately, the vast majority of our officer-involved shootings involve people with mental illness.”

Dispatch audio indicates one of the officers heading to Albers’ home was familiar with the teen. It’s unclear how, but Albers did have two charges from 2016 that were later dismissed.

When police went to check on Albers and approached the home, they said the garage door opened and the driver sped toward one of the officers. The officer shot and killed Albers.

That officer has resigned for personal reasons.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself or know someone who is, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text 741741. Locally, the Johnson County Mental Health Center’s crisis line is available 24/7 at 913-268-0156.

To get involved in suicide prevention, you can join the Johnson County Suicide Prevention Coalition. For more resources, visit the coalition’s website here.

