One person injured in KC house fire; officers injured taking suspect into custody, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police officers were injured Tuesday while trying to take a suspect in a house fire into custody, officials say.

KCPD spokesman Darin Snapp said a person tried to take their own life by setting a home on Grave Street on fire. When attempting to take the person into custody, Snapp said officers suffered minor injuries.

The person was taken to the hospital for burns and a psychological evaluation, Snapp said.

Information on how many officers were injured was not immediately available.

Suicide Help Information

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

