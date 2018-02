KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured Tuesday night and one person is in police custody after a shooting in Kansas City, police say.

According to Kansas City police dispatch, officers were called to a reported shooting just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near 7th Street and Prospect.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. A suspect was taken into police custody.

Information about what led up to the shooting was not immediately available.