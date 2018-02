Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rescue crews responded Tuesday morning to an accident with a possible water rescue on southbound 71 Highway near Bannister Rd., but they quickly determined that no one was inside the car.

Sometime in the morning or night, the car slid or drove into the river. Someone later spotted it and called dispatchers.

Tire tracks could be see leading down a steep embankment, into the water.

Police had not heard from the driver as of 10:00 a.m.