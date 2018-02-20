Southwest flights out of KCI canceled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Southwest Airlines flights out of Kansas City International Airport Tuesday morning have been canceled.

The cancellations due to freezing rain impact flights scheduled to depart between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines tells FOX4 additional adjustments may need to be made as the weather changes.

Below is a photo of ice starting to form on the wing of a Southwest airplane at KCI just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.