× 13-year-old boy arrested in Kansas middle school threat plot

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. — Authorities have arrested a 13-year-old student accused of making a threat at the Junction City Middle School.

Police said in a news release that the teen made a first appearance Tuesday in Geary County District, where he faces criminal threat charges. He was turned over to juvenile authorities after his arrest Monday. Police said in the release that officers were present at the school Tuesday to “let students and staff know we take their safety seriously.”

The teen’s arrest came less than a week after a shooting at a Florida high school left 17 people dead.

Junction City is approximately two hours west of Kansas City.