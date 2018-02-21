Black bean quinoa burger with garlic aioli from Ambrosia Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's a new restaurant in downtown Overland Park, and they proclaim to have some of the best biscuits and gravy in the city. Richard Babcock, the executive chef at Ambrosia Cafe, and Coleen Babock, the restaurant's executive director, visited FOX4 on Wednesday, Feb. 21 to share their recipe for a healthy black bean and quinoa burger and show off their award-winning biscuits and gravy.

Black bean quinoa burger with garlic aioli

Ingredients:

1 (15 Ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

¼ Cup quinoa

½ cup water

½ cup bread crumbs

¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper

2 Tables minced onion

1 large clove of garlic, minced

1 ½ teas ground cumin

½ teas salt

1 egg

3 Tables olive oil

Directions:

1. Bring the quinoa and water to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the quinoa is tender and the water has been absorbed, about 15 to 20 minutes.

2. Roughly mash the black beans with a fork leaving some whole black beans in a paste-like mixture.

3. Mix the quinoa, bread crumbs, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cumin, salt, and egg into the black beans using your hands.

4. Form the black bean mixture into 5 patties.

5. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet.

6. Cook the patties in the hot oil until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

Garlic Aioli

Ingredients:

¾ cup mayo

3 gloves of garlic minced

2 tables lemon juice

Directions:

Mix all ingredients, cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.