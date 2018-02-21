Kansas City man charged in gas station shooting that killed man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker charged a 23-year-old Kansas City man with 2nd degree murder for the fatal shooting that killed a man at a gas station at 27th and Indiana on Monday.

Kameron Gines, 23, also faces a charge of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police found the victim shot in the gas station parking lot. Witnesses told police that the defendant and the victim were in a physical fight, when the suspect turned and shot the victim.

It happened at about 3 p.m. in the afternoon on Monday. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. This was the city's 14th homicide of 2018.

“It’s just so sad. That’s another life just snuffed out. You can’t do anything, but feel for the person whose life is gone. Just the fact that there’s no respect for human life is just ridiculous,” said Alissa Henderson who lives in the area.

Police said before the shooting, the victim was in another fight with a different man in the same parking lot. That man left before police arrived.