Lee’s Summit woman trying to forget ‘Delta nightmare’ after flight delayed for hours due to ice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Wednesday night everything seemed back to normal at Kansas City International Airport for Delta travelers. But 24 hours before, it was a much different story.

“We all got on the plane thinking everything was fine,” Robyn Munce said.

For Munce and many others who left Atlanta on Tuesday night on Delta flight 1364, it was a routine ride. The flight touched down in KC around 6 p.m.

“All the messages had went out that we had landed, but my husband got worried," Munce said. "My phone had actually died, and so he couldn’t figure our why I hadn’t come off of the plane.”

The Lee's Summit resident said the pilot made an unexpected announcement.

“He sounded a little frustrated and said it could be at least two hours. We thought it was a joke,” Munce said.

But it wasn’t a joke.

Turns our Munce and scores of others would be stuck on the plane for the next 3 hours and 15 minutes.

“I fly all the time on Delta. Yes, I would say that was my worst flying experience," Munce said. "I realize people go through other issues, but I feel like this could have been avoided. I mean, when you’re stuck on a plane with the doors closed, the engine’s off, you can’t get off, you’ve got people down the aisle waiting to use the restroom and begging for treats because they’re hungry, it just doesn’t seem very humane."

The travelers’ rough and exhausting time was apparently due to de-icing issues several Delta flights experienced Tuesday night at KCI. FOX 4 reached out again to Delta for comment on Wednesday, but the airline still have not returned phone calls.

“It seems to me that Delta was the only terminal that was having the issue," Munce said. "I’m grateful that they put an additional 5,000 bonus points on my account, but I am a frequent medallion flyer, and 5,000 just isn’t going to make a big difference on my account. Also, I feel like even now they really haven’t given us an explanation."

“Well, this type of this does not happen all the time. It really is rare," said Charlie Leocha, the founder of Traveler's United, the nation's largest travel agency organization. "I also think Delta should do more than apologize; however, they don’t have to. I would tell the travelers to definitely call Delta and express their opinions and also send and file a complaint via email with the U.S. Department of Transportation.”

In the meantime, Robyn Munce plans to take to the sky again in two weeks -- on a Delta flight.

“Cross my fingers! I also should say I feel bad for the flight attendants. It wasn’t their fault," Munce said. "In fact, they said they had never seen anything like this ever."