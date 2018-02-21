Kan. woman leaving father’s grave killed as she stopped to show respect for a funeral procession

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita police say a 59-year-old woman died when a van hit the back of her vehicle after she stopped for a funeral procession.

Police on Tuesday identified the woman as Karen Capps.

Sgt. Troy Nedbalek said Capps had stopped her car Saturday in Wichita near a curb out of respect for the funeral procession. A van slammed into her car and she died at the scene.

The Wichita Eagle reports police say Capps had stopped at an appropriate place.

According to Kansas.com, Capps was leaving her father’s grave when the crash happened. She had taken her 86-year-old mother to place flowers on the grave. Her mother sustained six broken ribs, according to the report.

The district attorney’s office is reviewing the case to determine if charges are warranted.

She died while pulled over for a funeral procession. She spent her life helping others. https://t.co/ReD78RcThZ — kansasdotcom (@kansasdotcom) February 21, 2018