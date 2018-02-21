Yale-bound senior at Shawnee Mission East making a difference at school, ready to go international

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- You can call Iman Jaroudi the full package. The Shawnee Mission East senior is gearing up to attend Yale University in the fall, and with her 4.85 GPA, it isn't hard to understand why.

"If I set my mind to something, I can achieve it." Jaroudi said.

She has more accolades than most people twice her age.

"What I see all of my work as, is trying to push my community towards excellence," the teen said.

She's in the International Baccalaureate diploma program, the co-founder and president of Shawnee Mission East's Feminist Club, co-founder and president of SME's Junior Board, president and co-founder of the Model U.N. Club, co-president of the National Honor Society, president of the French Honor Society, team captain and lead attorney of the school's varsity mock trial team, a classically trained pianist, a member of the school's jazz band and jazz ensemble, and a member of Shawnee Mission East's Youth and Government Club.

"Kids get to write and debate their own bills in Topeka at the house and senate chambers," Jaroudi said of the government club.

Jaroudi served as governor.

"No matter how young you are, you can really do something significant in your community," she said.

That's a motto she follows day to day. Take the Feminist Club, for example. She and three other students founded it during her freshman year.

"We were talking about how disappointed we were in things like the gender wage gap or society expectations of women, objectification of women," Jaroudi said.

The conversation quickly turned into a movement, growing from a discussion-based club to this:

"Our last two years in Feminist Club have focused largely on countering sexual assault as that has become an extremely prominent issue, not just in our school and in our community, but around the world." Jaroudi said.

The club is gearing up to launch an awareness video campaign in April to commemorate Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

"We're actually featuring the anonymous stories of students at East who have experienced sexual assault and were willing to speak up and share their stories in hopes of stopping it," she said.

Jaroudi said the club is doing something meaningful for a lot of SME students. Her teachers could say the same about her.

"Iman is an incredibly passionate student," history teacher Robert Bickers said.

Bickers calls Jaroudi one of a kind, saying she has that extra spark.

"When she finds something she's interested in and feels strongly about, she chases after it," Bickers said.

The Yale-bound senior is interested in a career in government and dreams of one day becoming a university professor abroad.

"All I know is that I do want to leave an impact on the international human rights and women's rights scene." Jaroudi said.

