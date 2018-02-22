‘A part of something bigger’: Local students plan walkout in response to Florida school shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Nearly one week after 17 students were shot and killed at a school in Florida, local students are planning a school walkout.

Nadia Wiggins and Miriya Stiles, students at Paul Kinder Middle School in the Blue Springs School District, have started an online petition on change.org asking for safer schools.

The petition has already gotten nearly 2,500 signatures.

"I just felt like we were not doing anything," Wiggins said. "We had not taken any steps to try and prevent it, and we felt like if we did not do anything now, no one was ever going to do anything."

The students are planning a walkout on March 7, asking for the violence to come to an end.

During the protest, the students plan to stand in silence for 17 minutes to remember each life lost in the Florida shooting.

"It shows the students in Florida that they are not alone in this," Stiles said. "When we are wearing their colors, it shows them we are a part of something bigger."