Chili recipe from Harry’s Country Club

On a cold day, why not warm up with a hot bowl of chili. The head chef of Harry's Country Club, Juan Velasquez, shared how he makes his chili for the restaurant.
Ingredients:
Yield: 5 gallons
10 lbs. ground beef
4 red peppers, diced
4 green peppers, diced
2 yellow onions, diced
1 c. olive oil
1 c. green chilis
2 c. jalapenos
1/2 c. chili powder
1/3 c. garlic salt
1/3 c. black pepper
2/3 c. cumin
2 tbsp. crushed red pepper flakes
2 tbsp. salt
2 cans (46 oz. each) tomato juice
2 qt. diced tomato
2 qt. pinto beans
Directions:
- Sauté the peppers and onions in the olive oil and blend in a skillet until tender.
- Brown the ground beef on the stove in a stock pot.
- Drain the beef when browned and place back in stock pot.
- Add the peppers and onions, and all other ingredients, to the beef a bring to a boil.
- Let simmer for 30 minutes on slow heat, stirring occasionally.
- Once simmered, ladle and enjoy!
