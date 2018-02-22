Chili recipe from Harry’s Country Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On a cold day, why not warm up with a hot bowl of chili. The head chef of Harry's Country Club, Juan Velasquez, shared how he makes his chili for the restaurant in the video player above.

Ingredients:

Yield: 5 gallons

10 lbs. ground beef

4 red peppers, diced

4 green peppers, diced

2 yellow onions, diced

1 c. olive oil

1 c. green chilis

2 c. jalapenos

1/2 c. chili powder

1/3 c. garlic salt

1/3 c. black pepper

2/3 c. cumin

2 tbsp. crushed red pepper flakes

2 tbsp. salt

2 cans (46 oz. each) tomato juice

2 qt. diced tomato

2 qt. pinto beans

Directions:

Sauté the peppers and onions in the olive oil and blend in a skillet until tender. Brown the ground beef on the stove in a stock pot. Drain the beef when browned and place back in stock pot. Add the peppers and onions, and all other ingredients, to the beef a bring to a boil. Let simmer for 30 minutes on slow heat, stirring occasionally. Once simmered, ladle and enjoy!

