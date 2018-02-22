Crash involving multiple tractor-trailers forces crews to shut down NB I-35 in Daviess County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVEISS COUNTY, Mo. -- Northbound I-35 in Daviess County is shut down Thursday morning due to a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers, this is approximately eight miles north of Cameron, Mo.

Six tractor-trailers were involved in the crash as well as regular vehicles that could not slow down in time.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers shut down the northbound lanes of I-35 at mile marker 63 around 8:45 a.m. The lanes will be closed until the crash can be cleared. The highway is expected to reopen around 11 a.m.

MoDOT estimates that traffic along the southbound lanes will be moving slow.

Authorities on the scene say there are minor injuries, but they did not say how many people were injured.

Interstate 35 northbound at the 63 mile marker is shutdown due to multiple accidents. Minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/lrVCtIbhNl — MSHP Troop H (@MSHPTrooperH) February 22, 2018