Crash involving multiple tractor-trailers forces crews to shut down NB I-35 in Daviess County

Posted 9:07 am, February 22, 2018, by , Updated at 09:26AM, February 22, 2018

DAVEISS COUNTY, Mo. -- Northbound I-35 in Daviess County is shut down Thursday morning due to a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers, this is approximately eight miles north of Cameron, Mo.

Six tractor-trailers were involved in the crash as well as regular vehicles that could not slow down in time.

This photo from a FOX4 viewer shows six tractor-trailers involved in the crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers shut down the northbound lanes of I-35 at mile marker 63 around 8:45 a.m. The lanes will be closed until the crash can be cleared. The highway is expected to reopen around 11 a.m.

MoDOT estimates that traffic along the southbound lanes will be moving slow.

Authorities on the scene say there are minor injuries, but they did not say how many people were injured.