Here’s how all these ‘snow days’ will affect metro districts’ school calendars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All these inclement weather days for ice and snow are awesome in the moment for students looking for a little break. But for some metro districts, those snow days are going to mean a longer school year.

FOX 4 reached out to several districts across the metro to see how many inclement weather days they’ve had and how they’ll affect the school calendar.

Here’s what we’ve found out so far, based on snow days taken as of Thursday, Feb. 22.

Kansas school districts:

Blue Valley School District has used three inclement weather days so far. The district has four make-up days built into the calendar. They will announce the last day of school after Spring Break.

DeSoto USD No. 232 has used five emergency closure days so far. The district has four make-up days built into the 2017-2018 calendar. A district spokesperson said the district will recommend to the Board of Education to make up the one extra day by reclaiming a planned day off in April. If additional emergency days are needed this school year, the district will explore other options, up to and including extending the school year.

Olathe School District has used four inclement weather days so far. The district has four make-up days built in. If there are no further days off for inclement weather, the end date of school will not be impacted. If there are more, they will next move to add minutes to the school day to recover lost classroom time.

Missouri school districts:

Blue Springs School District has used five inclement weather days so far. The district will add days to the end of the school year. The Board of Education will officially approve the last day of school at its April board meeting.

Hickman Mills School District has used five inclement weather days so far. Those days will be added to the end of the year.

Lee’s Summit School District has used five days for inclement weather so far. The district will add those days on to the end of the school year.

North Kansas City School District has used four inclement weather days so far. The district said it will add those days to the end of the year.

Park Hill School District will add its four inclement weather days to the end of the school year. The start date for summer school will be impacted. The district will update the end of school date to parents using its messenger alert system.

Raytown School District has used five days for inclement weather so far. The district has four make-up days built into its calendar. The Board of Education will address a decision to add days to the end of the year at the March meeting.

Don’t see your school district? Reach out to your administrators for more information.