How to make a margarita from Coco Bolos Woodfired Grill & Cantina

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're in the mood to celebrate National Margarita Day, try this recipe for a margarita from Coco Bolos Woodfired Grill & Cantina. In the video above, Ryan Rama shows Mark Alford his method for making the classic cocktail.

Margarita Recipe :

2.25 oz. Tequila (well-made 100% agave tequila)

.5 oz. Agave Syrup (agave nectar and water mixed in a 1:1 ratio)

.5 oz. Fresh squeezed lime juice

Directions:

Assemble all ingredients in mixing glass. Add ice and shake vigorously for 15-20 seconds. Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a freshly cut lime wheel. Serve with a smile. Cheers!

