Truck slides off Leawood road into pond due to icy conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- The winter weather that moved into the metro overnight has created slick driving conditions in parts of the metro Thursday morning.

At 143rd and Overbook in Leawood, a pickup truck slid off the road and into a pond.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle safely, but first responders remained on the scene as they waited for a tow truck driver to arrive.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

As of 8:20 a.m., the incident did not appear to be causing any traffic issues.

FOX4's Matt Stewart said the parking lot nearby was untreated and extremely slick. Watch his live shot in the video player above for a look at the slippery conditions.

Click here for the full forecast from the FOX4 weather team. We also have area closings listed here.

Watch the video below for an extended look at the scene.