Is “The Florida Project” the real deal? “Daddy’s Home 2” unwelcome? Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A multiple Oscar nominee is now available on video...along with a movie that certainly NOT an Oscar contender. Check out Shawn and Russ as they cover the latest DVDs.

1) THE FLORIDA PROJECT (R)

A24

RUSS

The poor who live on the fringes of society are the focus of “The Florida Project,” a realistic slice of life drama set in the seedy shadow of Disney World. Willem Dafoe plays the manager of a low rent motel filled with kids who lack supervision.

SHAWN

Keenly observational and heart-wrenchingly real. The young actors steal the show in this guy-wrenching drama.

RUSS

Most of the focus is on Moonee, beautifully played by young Brooklyn Prince. “The Florida Project” is definitely not for everyone, but it’s an observant examination of modern American poverty.

SHAWN

I agree but it should be for everyone. And yes, Brooklyn Prince is incredible. It’s a tough watch but a necessary watch.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) DADDY'S HOME 2 (PG-13)

Paramount

SHAWN

It’s every bit as silly as the first but slightly better thanks to the addition of Mel Gibson and John Lithgow.

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

