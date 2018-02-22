Check here for area closings due to winter weather

Jason Bateman breaks down the science of being funny

Posted 12:34 pm, February 22, 2018, by , Updated at 12:35PM, February 22, 2018

Jason Bateman who stars in the comedy thriller “Game Night” talks to FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about the age of comedy. The veteran actor also talked about how he enjoyed working with the cast.