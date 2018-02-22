Jason Bateman who stars in the comedy thriller “Game Night” talks to FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about the age of comedy. The veteran actor also talked about how he enjoyed working with the cast.
Jason Bateman breaks down the science of being funny
