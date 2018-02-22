FOX4 Forecast: Early AM Wintry Mix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until Noon. Wintry weather is moving through the metro. Everything from freezing rain and sleet, to snow for those in NE KS/NW MO. This wave will move through leaving slick/icy patches on roads. Please allow yourself extra travel time this morning! We will see a lull in activity with round two arriving later this afternoon. That looks to be mostly a liquid event in the metro and points to the south. Areas north could see a wintry mix. We are tracking this for you throughout the morning on FOX4. Check out the video above for the latest forecast.

