Michael Porter Jr. fully cleared to play for Mizzou basketball, reports say

Posted 4:24 pm, February 22, 2018, by and

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. has been cleared to resume basketball activities, reports say.

The 6-foot-10 Porter, the top prep prospect in the country last season, played in only two minutes of the Tigers’ season-opening win over Iowa State before missing the rest of the season following surgery in November.

Michael Porter Jr. (center) of the Missouri Tigers watches from the bench during the game against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Mizzou Arena on December 5, 2017 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Porter averaged 36.2 points and 13.6 rebounds per game as a senior in high school in Washington, and he was a McDonald’s All-American after signing with Missouri.

He was expected to miss the rest of this season after the procedure, called a microdisetomy, but now, based on multiple reports, it appears Porter will be back on the court soon.