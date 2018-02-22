Michael Porter Jr. fully cleared to play for Mizzou basketball, reports say

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. has been cleared to resume basketball activities, reports say.

The 6-foot-10 Porter, the top prep prospect in the country last season, played in only two minutes of the Tigers’ season-opening win over Iowa State before missing the rest of the season following surgery in November.

Porter averaged 36.2 points and 13.6 rebounds per game as a senior in high school in Washington, and he was a McDonald’s All-American after signing with Missouri.

He was expected to miss the rest of this season after the procedure, called a microdisetomy, but now, based on multiple reports, it appears Porter will be back on the court soon.