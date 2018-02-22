Royals Whit Merrifield says spring training photo shoot is as close as he’ll ever get to modeling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Say cheese! Thursday was "photo day" for the Kansas City Royals at spring training. It's the day every player lines up and smiles for the camera.

The pictures and videos taken will be seen on Crown Vision all season long.

FOX4's Kerri Stowell was there for the fun and caught up with Whit Merrifield. In the video above, Merrifield explained how the look the Royals choose for their photo is the look they're expected to keep for the entire season. He told FOX4 that his mother influences his appearance--she's not a fan of his beard.