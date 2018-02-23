2 former KU basketball players, 1 former Wichita State player named in federal probe into potential NCAA violations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A new report from Yahoo Sports released Friday names three basketball players familiar to Kansas City to a federal probe involving an NBA agent.

Yahoo Sports reports that they viewed hundreds of documents related to this investigation – and it alleges major NCAA violations for well-known programs such as Duke, North Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Alabama, USC and others.

One of the documents linked to the investigation was titled “Loans to Players”, and it shows the NBA agent under investigation, Andy Miller and his associate Christian Dawkins and his agency, ASM Sports, gave a $2,700 loan to the mother of Josh Jackson while he still played for KU. Jackson was drafted by the Phoenix Suns last year.

The documents also show Elijah Johnson, a former basketball player for KU, received a $15,000 loan from the agent.

Documents also show former Wichita State player Fred VanVleet received at least $1,000 from the agency.

There are also many other current and former college players accused of receiving thousands of dollars from this NBA agent. The expense report also lists meetings with players and their families where the agent paid for their meals – an NCAA violation.

There are so many schools involved, it’s unknown how the NCAA will handle all these cases. So far, there are three criminal cases that have resulted from this investigation. Four former assistant coaches have been arrested. This case cost Louisville coach Rick Pitino his job, and four members of the Auburn basketball program along with a player at USC have all been suspended because of it.

According to the documents available in the report, there’s no reason to believe head basketball coach Bill Self or anyone at KU knew of these alleged payments.

This investigation could have major ramifications for KU – and many other blue chip basketball programs.