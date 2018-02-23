× Chiefs trade Marcus Peters to LA Rams, NFL insider reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to an NFL insider for ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs will trade DB Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams.

According to reporter Adam Schefter, the deal was finalized Friday. The teams must now wait until March 14 to process the trade.

The 6 foot 197 pound 25-year-old just completed his third season in the NFL. During his time with the Chiefs, Peters made 151 total tackles and had 19 interceptions.

Peters was the Chiefs’ first-round selection, 18th overall, pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Peters drew criticism from fans this past season for his decision to not stand for the national anthem.

He was also suspended at one point during the 2017 season after he threw a penalty flag into the stands and left the field before the end of the game against the New York Jets. It was the first time head coach Andy Reid suspended a player for an entire game in his five years as the Chief’s head coach.

Peters is the second player the Chiefs decided to trade before the 2018 season officially starts. At the end of January, the Chiefs traded QB Alex Smith the Washington Redskins.

Marcus Peters to LA Rams trade is now officially agreed to, per source; cannot be processed until March 14. But Peters expected to be a Ram. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2018

Chiefs are expected to trade CB Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams, sources tell ESPN. Teams are in final stages of talks and barring an unexpected snag, the trade is expected to be agreed to as early as today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2018

So that will be two trades before the league year even can begin: QB Alex Smith to Washington, CB Marcus Peters to the Rams. Chiefs remaking roster before combine and free agency. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2018